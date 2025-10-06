The former Everton manager is one name being banded into the Rangers fray alongside an ex-player.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kris Boyd has named his runners and riders to be the next manager of Rangers - with Steven Gerrard and a former Everton boss in the fray.

The Light Blues have opted to pull the plug on Russell Martin’s tenure as head coach after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk drew further fury from irate fans. His reign comes to a close after just 123 days and puts him down in history as one of the worst-ever Rangers managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former striker Boyd has had a front row seat to much of the Martin era unfolding at Ibrox through his work in punditry. He has now turned his attention to who will be coming next and one name on his lips is Sean Dyche, who built Burnley into a stable Premier League team before working with current Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell at Everton. He is seen as the obvious choice, but former player Derek McInnes’ impressive work at Hearts is something Boyd reckons could interest those in Govan, as is another ex-star in Kevin Muscat

Who could be the next manager of Rangers?

He told Sky Sports: “Steven Gerrard's a name that's never gone away. Frank Lampard's name was another one that was mentioned. I know he's doing some wonderful things at Coventry City, but is that out of the equation now? The obvious one for me would be Sean Dyche. Kevin Thelwell worked with him in the past, and he seems to have a lot of say in the players that are coming in.

“So if that relationship with Dyche is still there, he would be someone that I would maybe look to because he's shown that he can build football clubs up. Rangers need a strong character that's going to build it not only on the pitch, but off the pitch at the training centre. It just seems to be so broken, disjointed, and they're going to have to find a way to fix it.

“Steven Gerrard is the name that will be on the lips of Rangers fans. Sean Dyche has obviously worked with people within this board, is he someone they will be interested in?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kris Boyd on next Rangers manager

“Kevin Muscat is another one, or - Derek McInnes has had a fantastic start at Hearts, Do Rangers go and speak to him, or try? It didn’t work before, but the impact he has had at Hearts since moving there from Kilmarnock might be something that interests Rangers.

“I think when results go the way they do with the Rangers, there's only one outcome. The fans, many of them didn't accept the goal to begin with, and it's growing and growing and growing. So the fan revolution has probably forced Russell Martin, or one of the things that has forced Russell Martin out of the door, but, anyway, the results.

“Maybe you could cut him some slack if you could see improvements in his performances, but that wasn't the case. And I think the Rangers hierarchy was left with only one option, and that was to remove Russell Martin from his duties.