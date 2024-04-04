Dapo Mebude in action for Scotland Under-21s

Dapo Mebude has revealed his eagerness to become a starting star at boyhood club Rangers.

The striker was highly-rated at Ibrox but made just one senior appearance before moving on to Watford. He had senior experience on loan at Queen of the South with Rangers and at AFC Wimbledon while with Watford before a 2022 exit abroad.

Mebude is now in Belgium with KV Oostende and is currently working his way back to fitness after a serious car crash earlier this year. Development is ongoing but the former Scotland youth international has his sight set on a Rangers return one day. He firmly believes he can become a regular Ibrox goal scorer.

He told the Athletic: “One of my goals is to go back to Rangers one day. I would love to be the main man scoring goals at Ibrox. That’s my home.

“You don’t lose talent overnight or in a year or two. I’m a firm believer that if you work as hard as you can then everyone will achieve what they are meant to achieve, whether it is at (age) 21, 27 or 30.”