The striker is out of contract in the summer.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed Oli McBurnie is heading for free agency as things stand - as the Rangers supporter’s future is left in flux.

In the build-up to the winter transfer window, the striker was subject of rumours around an emotional move to Ibrox. McBurnie is a diehard Rangers fan, with that status and being a Scotland international having him linked previously.

It was claimed by the Sheffield Star last year that the Light Blues were “likely to be monitoring his situation south of the border amidst United’s ongoing Premier League struggle.” With the Blades rock bottom of the league, boss Wilder has admitted he’d love to keep McBurnie, but that might not be possible.

He said: "Oli is one we would love to keep, but he's out of contract and there's a reason why players run their contracts down. That gives them the power, so unfortunately we're not in a powerful position with a few players.

"We have to respect they're in that position and can choose where they want to go and play their football next year. We've basically left it towards the end of the season to see how it all pans out."

Rangers previously signed John Lundstram from the Blades. News of him becoming a free agent is likely to ignite more chatter over a Rangers move for McBurnie, whether that’s now or in the future, but the forward said last year when asked if he’d like to stay at Sheffield United if the chance arose: “Definitely.