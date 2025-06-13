There are several former Ibrox stars on the lookout for a new club - and here’s five who might be of interest to Russell Martin

A host of former Rangers players are available right now under freedom of contract as they begin their search to find a new club this summer.

For any player whose contract is expiring, this time period can often be unsettled with their future still unclear.

Here, GlasgowWorld identify five out-of-contract former Light Blues stars who could be of interest to new head coach Russell Martin.

Daniel Candeias

Of the players on this list, the Portuguese winger arguably made the biggest impact during his time at Ibrox. Known for his relentless running and workrate, Candeias offered a goal threat across his two seasons in Govan. Cost £700k from Benfica and was allowed to join Turkish outfit Genclerbirligi in 2019. Has spent most of his career playing in Turkey since, barring a six month spell back in his homeland last term. Now on the scrapheap after leaving Adanaspor.

Ovie Ejaria

Steven Gerrard dipped into his Liverpool contacts book to snap up the creative midfielder on loan in the summer of 2018. Had his temporary deal cut short the following January when he was recalled to Anfield after an indifferent spell in Glasgow. Signed for Reading permanently after 18 months on loan at the Madejski Stadium, but hasn’t found a new club since December 2023. Had trial stints with Plymouth Argyle and Zamalek in Egypt but wasn’t offered a contract. Still only 27.

Emerson Hyndman

Twice-capped USA international joined Rangers on loan from AFC Bournemouth in January 2017 after progressing through the Fulham youth academy. Netted four times in 17 appearances and some fans were keen for him to make the move permanent. However, he went back down south and rocked up at Hibs thereafter. Now back across the pond, Hyndman left Atlanta United for USL Championship outfit Memphis 1901, a spell which ended in December last year.

Nathan Oduwa

A pacy winger who came up through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur but has been unemployed for over a year now. Joined Mark Warburton’s Gers team on loan after a previous loan spell at Luton Town. Scored once in 19 appearances and went on to play for a number of different clubs being Spurs let him go. Moved to NK Olimpija in Slovenia and has had stints in Denmark, Israel, Ireland and Azerbaijan. Most recently played for Chungbuk Cheongju in South Korea.

Greg Stewart

Remembered for racking up the goals at Dundee and Kilmarnock sandwiched in between a spell at Aberdeen, wide man Stewart was a fringe player during his time at Rangers, making 33 appearances in total before setting out on a new challenge in India. Has since won the Indian Super League title on three occasions with three different teams. Wasn’t retained by big-spending Mohun Bagan at the end of last season.