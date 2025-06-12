Moroccan striker joined the Ibrox club for £1.7million last summer - but could now land Rangers an eight-figure profit

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers striker Hamza Igamane is reportedly attracting fresh transfer interest from clubs in France - with up to SEVEN teams from across Europe plotting a summer swoop.

The Morocco international scored 16 times in 46 appearances during his debut season at Ibrox following his £1.7 million move from FAR Rabat last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those displays helped the 22-year-old make his international breakthrough, with Igamane featuring as a substitute in a World Cup qualifying victory against Niger back in March.

Now, reports in France claim that new Gers boss Russell Martin will have a battle on his hands to keep a hold of the striker ahead of the new campaign.

Foot Mercato state that Igamane is wanted by seven clubs from the top tiers in England and France. They claim that Everton, West Ham and Brentford have been joined by Lens, Lille, Rennes and Strasbourg in the race to land the Ibrox ace.

Lille are currently in the market for a new attacking option after talisman Jonathan David's imminent exit while Rennes may look for a replacement for flop Celtic signing Kyogo Furuhashi, who is deemed to be surplus to requirements after just six months with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it’s stated that Rangers have set an asking price of €15 million (£12.7m) for their young asset and that price tag will have to be met in order to take Igamane away from Glasgow.

Meanwhile, fellow Ibrox hitman Cyriel Dessers has also been linked with a summer exit and Greek outfit AEK Athens are understood to be locked in talks over a potential deal for the Nigerian frontman.

It was reported earlier this week that Rangers will NOT entertain any offers of less than £5m for the much-maligned 30-year-old, but the Super League giants are long-term admirers and Athens-based sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos claims they have stolen a march on other interested suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday night, stating: “AEK Athens are in talks with Rangers for Cyriel Dessers.”

Dessers - contracted to the Govan side until 2027 - ended last season with 29 goals across all competition and the Light Blues could be tempted to sell their top scorer if the right money is tabled.