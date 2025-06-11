He might not have lived up to expectation at Rangers but he has found form abroad.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers player could seal a move away from Wolves for a fee in excess of £20m - just over a year after his Ibrox struggle.

The Light Blues have been linked to a raft of players this summer as Russell Martin arrives as head coach, backed by new owners, 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh. Just over a year ago though, one of their winter recruits from 2024 was seeking pastures new after a tough loan stint, Fabio Silva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He arrived from Wolves until the end of the 23/24 campaign, but performances were criticised, scoring six goals in 25 games before Las Palmas offered him a shot at La Liga. It was an opportunity grabbed with both hands, earning a call to the Portuguese national team during a season where the net was found 10 times with three assists in 25 games.

Wolves could now sell Rangers flop for big transfer fee

That has sparked a plethora of interest with ABC Sevilla reporting that the ex Rangers man is a player they are considering alongside 49ers-owned Leeds United’s Mateo Joseph. To land Silva, Wolves would be command a fee of more than €30m, something that Betis wouldn’t want to pay. That is consistent with reporting from Bild just as the transfer season was beginning to kick into gear

It has been claimed a clutch of Bundesliga clubs wanted Silva, including Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart which suggested a transfer fee of between €20 and €25 million is what Wolves would be after, which could equate to just over £21m if it goes for the top end of that. If it’s nearer the €30m mark, then a deal could be worth just over £25m in what would represent a staggering turnaround in just over a year from his Rangers struggles.

What Fabio Silva said after move to Las Palmas

Speaking on his loan decision that paid dividends last summer, Silva said of his loan to La Liga: “I can contribute a lot to the team. I can play as a centre forward, on the wing, behind the forwards. I won't have any problems because I've played in several positions in my career." My family and my agent always advise me on what might be best for my professional career. The Spanish League is the competition I most want to play in, the one I'm most eager to perform in. Las Palmas is the ideal club because of their style of play, which is very attractive and I love it. They want the ball and want to play it; for me, it's the perfect place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot can happen in the life of a football player. And besides, there are situations you can't handle; I leave that to my agent. But it was interesting that Las Palmas was the first team to show interest in me, and I wanted to share that moment. I've been wanting more since May, and now I'm here to enjoy it."

"I've spoken with coach Luis Carrión, and he seems great. The important thing is to start training so he can tell me what he wants from me. I'm a more complete footballer now than I was a few years ago, when I didn't like running behind someone. The clubs I've played for and the leagues I've been in have made me a more complete player."