Former Rangers attacker 'set' for trial with Championship club

The 22-year old has been a free agent since leaving Ibrox earlier this year.

A former Rangers player could finally be close to finding himself a new club almost three months after being released by the Ibrox club this year.

Josh McPake was supposed to be with the Glasgow club until the summer of 2024 but saw hos contract terminated on September 1 and has been a free agent ever since. Now, Football Insider are reporting that the attacker could be set for a trial with SPFL Championship side Greenock Morton as he looks to find himself a new club.

Dougie Imrie's side currently sit bottom of the second tier table with just two league wins from their 12 matches so far this campaign. McPake previously had a loan spell at Cappielow during the 2020/21 season and made 10 appearances.

The 22-year old had multiple loan clubs while under contract at Ibrox and also turned out for Dundee as well as English club's Harrogate Town, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers. His final loan spell was with Queen's Park where he scored three goals in 27 appearances.

The Ton are looking to change their fortunes and make up ground on the likes of Arbroath, Queen's Park, Inverness CT and Ayr United who sit above them in the table. However, the report claims that 'fans and board are divided over offering a deal to McPake' because of 'his disciplinary record and previous loan spell at the club'.