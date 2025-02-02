Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Rangers defender is moving on from his latest club this transfer window.

A former Rangers star has been declared a free agent with just over a day left in the transfer window.

So far this winter; the Ibrox club have signed Rafael Fernandes in defence. A member of a past Rangers rearguard Fernandes will hope to have similar success to is now available for nothing.

Still going at the age of 40, Kirk Broadfoot has been at Morton since 2023 and recently battled back from injury. He spent between 2006-2009 at Rangers, forming part of their UEFA Cup final squad in 2008 and also winning three titles while in blue.

With games set to be more limited, a mutual agreement has been met to allowed the the former Rangers man to move on. Boss Dougie Imrie has paid tribute to the centre-back. He told the Greenock Telegraph: "It's a massive blow for us. Kirk has played his last game for the club.

"He'll be a massive loss in the building, on the pitch and off it. He's been a true professional since coming to the club and brilliant for myself and Andy. He's going to be a huge miss going forward.

"He could've left on Friday, but we had a good chat and he said that he wouldn't leave myself and Andy in the lurch with only having two fit centre halves. It shows you the kind of person he is, he won't leave us in a position. It was a mutual agreement though, that's seen him leave. He didn't want to get himself frustrated sitting on the bench.

"It's one that's going to hurt us between now and the end of the season because he's been a warrior when he's been called upon. He's played through injuries for us, people don't know that and to still be going at the age he is incredible. I don't know what he's going to do but he'll be an asset for anybody."

A club statement said: “Greenock Morton can confirm that Kirk Broadfoot has departed the club. Following discussions between the club and the player earlier this week, it was agreed that today would be Kirk’s final match with the club and he now departs following our draw at Firhill.

“Kirk made a total 57 appearances for the Ton, scoring 5 times. During his time at Cappielow, Kirk has been a consummate professional who always made himself available to play including through periods of injury.

“A player that has played at the highest level in this country, Kirk always showed dedication and commitment to the club and we are grateful for all his effort during his time with us, we also wish him well as he moves on to a new chapter.”