The star is currently contracted to Wolves but had a Rangers transfer desire last year.

It wasn’t long ago that a Wolves player was pining for Rangers - but now he could be on the move to one of Spain’s best.

Some transfer moves work and some don’t. A failed switch doesn’t mean you are a bad player, sometimes things don’t work for various reasons, and Fabio Silva is showing that in abundance with Las Palmas off the back of spending the second half of last campaign at Rangers.

The striker has not hit the heights at Wolves since a big-money £35m move but in Lal Liga this campaign, he’s hit form for his latest loan club and was capped by Portugal in November. Silva spent the first half of 2024 at Ibrox but his performances were criticised before his exit in the summer.

Now Alan Nixon claims that Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid’s interest in the striker is alive and well. There had been murmurings of late but he has reported “Wolves hope for a shock windfall on striker Fabio Silva with Atletico Madrid keen on making a deal.”

It is stated “Atletico have taken a shine to Silva and are looking into signing him permanently, either now or over the summer.” That could see his Las Palmas loan ripped up if he is to move to the Spanish capital, but just last March after scoring vs Hibs in the Scottish Cup, the Wolves man affirmed his desire to complete a permanent Rangers switch.

He told the BBC: "I'm loving being here. I don't control these things 100%. It's not 100% my decision to stay, if it was up to me then maybe yes. But I could say 'yes' and then you have a lot of things still to be taken care of.

"Perhaps I have the least input into whether I stay here but we have two months to enjoy the football, to win titles and I think after that, if we win trophies and everything goes well, Rangers and I will do everything for me to stay. When you see me playing with a smile on my face, I think everything's going the right way. I enjoy playing here, playing for the fans, the staff, my team-mates.

"It's a pleasure to be here. I enjoy it a lot. I've been trying to get back my happiness and they're giving me that."