Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday are two of the teams said to have transfer interest.

Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday are said to be going to battle over a Chelsea talent.

The Light Blues have had to deal with a number of injuries at the back this season and boss Philippe Clement is going about remedying that. His sole January transfer move has been to sign Rafael Fernandes on loan from Lille as he shores up his backline, and now another addition could be made.

It’s claimed by the Sun that Chelsea talent Aaron Anselmino is one on their radar with regards a loan move. Championship side Sheffield Wednesday and Marseille are also ‘keen’ on Anselmino, who came through the ranks at Argentinian giants Boca Juniors in his native country before being loaned back after signing for Chelsea.

Reporting goes on to say “The 19-year-old Argentinian is viewed as a future starter at Stamford Bridge, but club chiefs think he needs half a season of playing to toughen him up.” Enzo Maresca, head coach at Stamford Bridge, has already provided his verdict on a possible loan for the defender.

He reckons adaptation is needed after coming away from Argentina. Maresca said in early January: “At the moment, the plan is to keep him here to allow him to work with us, and then to take a decision. If he’s here it’s because we think he is a good player, and he can help us.

“But for sure he is very young, and he is coming from Argentina, with a completely different culture, different football, different level, so he needs time to adapt. He’s another talent, another good player.

“Now the most important thing is that he arrives here, adapts himself, finds a house, and settles in the right way. Then we need to give him time because when you come from the other part of the world, you need to adapt. You need to see a new world, a new culture. For sure we are going to try to help him to adapt as soon as possible.”