Steven Gerrard is a Liverpool legend - and his success at Rangers shows why he now deserves to try his hand in the Anfield dugout, according to an ex-teammate.

Monumental change is coming in Merseyside with Jurgen Klopp bowing out as gaffer at the end of the season. It now leaves the debate open as to who takes over.

Former midfielder Xabi Alonso is a popular choice amongst fans, as he looks set to dethrone Bayern Munich as Bundesliga kings with Bayer Leverkusen. Yossi Benayoun meanwhile believes Gerrard is a worthy candidate in the race.

There have been shouts in the past for the Kop legend being Liverpool boss one day, after starting his managerial journey in 2018 at Rangers, winning the Scottish Premiership. It got him a move to Aston Villa in 2021 but he lasted less than a year as an EPL manager.

He's now in Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Benayoun says his Rangers success shows Gerrard could handled the Liverpool gig. He said: "For me it has to be someone with an identify to Liverpool.

"If they can bring someone like Xabi [Alonso], or, and this might be a surprise, someone like Steven Gerrard, one of them will continue what Klopp has built because they know the club.

"Xabi is a good friend of mine and I can see why people are speaking about him as a Liverpool manager. It didn't work well at Aston Villa for Stevie, but he did a great job in Scotland. He deserves a chance to be coach at Liverpool for what he did in his career.

"If they bring in the right person, Liverpool can build on the stability of Klopp over the last nine years. Not to change 35 players and everyone leaving. OK, some players may go but top players will always want to come to Liverpool.