The Rangers star is subject of transfer talk

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has reportedly thrown his hat in the ring for Rangers captain James Tavernier.

The right-back wasn’t involved in the club’s friendly against Manchester United on Saturday, as speculation mounts over his future. Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig have had a bid knocked back, having already signed Borna Barisic and John Lundstram following their spells at Ibrox.

Now according to Fanatik, ex-boss van Bronckhorst has moved in from left field to cast his eye on Tavernier for the club he currently manages, Besiktas. It is stated the Dutchman has provided a positive report on his former skipper, as Takvim stating Besiktas may "part ways" with right-back Jonas Svensson this summer and the Rangers skipper is target number one. A plan has been “approved” and an offer is being prepared.

Speaking after the game against Man Utd, assistant coach Alex Rae talked up Dujon Sterling, the right-back who arrived last summer and has played a variety of other positions with the leader holding down his natural role. He said: "Dujon brings plenty of qualities.

“He came up against a quality Jadon Sancho today and he coped very well, defensively and offensively. We want to get Dujon in the right place physically going into this season and by getting those minutes today against quality players, he will get that.”

During his time at Ibrox, Tavernier has won every major Scottish trophy once. He has also made a name for his goals and assists, scoring an incredible 125 times with an equally-impressive 129 assists in 460 matches.