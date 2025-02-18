Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rangers star has told what he thinks of the gap with Celtic.

A verdict on the gap between Rangers and Celtic has come direct from inside the Ibrox changing room.

Leon Balogun was at the club when it won title 55 but they are miles off the pace in this year’s Premiership chase. Celtic lead the league by 13 points and Rangers are already out the Scottish Cup, with defeat had in the Premier Sports Cup final.

However, they have progressed to the Europa League last 16, a competition they reached the final of in 2022. Balogun has reflected on domestic struggles and European involvement in an interview, airing the dressing room verdict that there’s a lot needing done to catch Celtic, with a big improvement demand made.

The defender told Sportsboom: "Too inconsistent. I think that's the most honest review I can give. If you look at Europe, we've been pretty good. We got direct qualification to the Round of 16, but domestically, too inconsistent.

"I mean, I don't want to be short or shy for words, but that's just the perfect description. We're too inconsistent. That's why we are where we are in the league, which is sad. I've been fortunate to be part of a team that successfully broke Celtic's dominance in the past, and I'd love to experience that again," he added.

"However, at this moment, it's clear that we have a lot of work to do to challenge Celtic for the title. As things stand, we're behind in the race, and this season has highlighted the need for significant improvement."

"We're fully aware of the challenge ahead, but we're determined to put in the hard work necessary to close the gap and compete at the highest level to reclaim the title. When I've played for Rangers, we've always been pretty good in Europe and I think there's a level of confidence that we don't have to really be afraid or hide from anyone, as long as we stick to what we want to do.

"And obviously, sometimes you need a bit of luck. but we've played some big teams like Tottenham, Manchester United. Man United was a close call, we lost in the end. Unfortunately, probably a draw would have been fair. We got a late equaliser against Tottenham. But overall, Europe has always been, I think, a well of joy for Rangers, in recent years at least."