Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former star has a regret about Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers star is close to a new deal at a Premiership rival - and has one Ibrox regret.

Declan John signed a short-term deal with St Mirren earlier this season, which looks likely to be extended until the end of this campaign. It’s his first stint back in Scottish football since leaving Rangers in 2018, where he spent six months on loan and then a similar duration of time as a permanent player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now admitted he wish he stayed longer at Rangers, who St Mirren face on Boxing Day. John said: "We've had chats over the last week or so. When I first had the call to come, it was an easy decision.

"I enjoyed it up here last time. If I start against Rangers it will be my first one since last March. But I feel quite fit. I've had a few appearances off the bench, so I'm not far away. It's a big game against Rangers and I just want to go out and do the gaffer and The boys proud.

“I really enjoyed being at Rangers and I wish I could have stayed. After I went in the manager changed and Graeme Murty took over as boss. It's a massive club and they have got fans all over the world.

“James Tavernier is the only player left from when I was there. I know the two Welsh boys, Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo, from the national team. I had offers in the summer but they didn't feel right for me and my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was just trying to keep as active as possible. I was training once or twice a day. But I was delighted to get this chance to come to St Mirren."

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson said: “It was short-term initially but we’re speaking to Declan currently about extending that deal, because we feel he’s been very good cover. I’m optimistic, at least until the end of the season.”