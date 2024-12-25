Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Philippe Clement’s side head to Paisley for their Boxing Day fixture - here is everything you need to know about how to watch the action.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boxing Day remains one of the biggest sporting days in the calendar and there will be a full card of football up and down the country for supporters to enjoy.

Rangers will be away from home for their festive fixture this year as they head to Paisley to take on St Mirren. Philippe Clement’s side are looking to close the gap on league leaders Celtic who they will face in their first match of 2025 on January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers will of course bring a large and loud travelling support with them to the SMISA Stadium but if you are not able to make it to the match then you can still watch the action on the TV and online. Here is everything you need to know including kick off time, TV channel, where to find a live stream and who the referee for the match will be:

St Mirren v Rangers kick off time

St Mirren v Rangers is set for a later kick off on Boxing Day with the action in Paisley set to get underway at 5:45pm. It will be the final match of the day in the Scottish Premiership with the Edinburgh Derby kicking off at 12:30 and all other matches, including Celtic v Motherwell, kicking off at 3pm.

St Mirren v Rangers TV channel

St Mirren v Rangers on Boxing Day has been selected for broadcast by Premier Sports. Build up is set to start from 5:15pm on Premier 1 HD (Sky channel 419).

St Mirren v Rangers live stream

St Mirren v Rangers on Boxing Day can also be live streamed by Premier Sports customers on the Premier Sports player. The app is available in most mainstream app stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mirren v Rangers head-to-head record

Rangers are unbeaten in their last 14 matches against St Mirren. The last win for the Buddies came in December 2020 with a 3-2 victory in Paisley.

Their last meeting was earlier this season at Ibrox which Philippe Clement’s side won 2-1. In total, the two sides have met 291 times competitively with Rangers having won 204 of those matches.