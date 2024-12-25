St Mirren v Rangers TV and live stream details - channel, kick off time and head-to-head record
Boxing Day remains one of the biggest sporting days in the calendar and there will be a full card of football up and down the country for supporters to enjoy.
Rangers will be away from home for their festive fixture this year as they head to Paisley to take on St Mirren. Philippe Clement’s side are looking to close the gap on league leaders Celtic who they will face in their first match of 2025 on January 2.
The Gers will of course bring a large and loud travelling support with them to the SMISA Stadium but if you are not able to make it to the match then you can still watch the action on the TV and online. Here is everything you need to know including kick off time, TV channel, where to find a live stream and who the referee for the match will be:
St Mirren v Rangers kick off time
St Mirren v Rangers is set for a later kick off on Boxing Day with the action in Paisley set to get underway at 5:45pm. It will be the final match of the day in the Scottish Premiership with the Edinburgh Derby kicking off at 12:30 and all other matches, including Celtic v Motherwell, kicking off at 3pm.
St Mirren v Rangers TV channel
St Mirren v Rangers on Boxing Day has been selected for broadcast by Premier Sports. Build up is set to start from 5:15pm on Premier 1 HD (Sky channel 419).
St Mirren v Rangers live stream
St Mirren v Rangers on Boxing Day can also be live streamed by Premier Sports customers on the Premier Sports player. The app is available in most mainstream app stores.
St Mirren v Rangers head-to-head record
Rangers are unbeaten in their last 14 matches against St Mirren. The last win for the Buddies came in December 2020 with a 3-2 victory in Paisley.
Their last meeting was earlier this season at Ibrox which Philippe Clement’s side won 2-1. In total, the two sides have met 291 times competitively with Rangers having won 204 of those matches.
