Former Rangers coach links up with ex Ibrox star at MLS club after landing major role
Tommy Wilson previously worked at Ibrox as technical director for Player Development within the club's academy
Former Rangers reserve team coach Tommy Wilson has joined MLS side Charlotte FC as their new technical director - and will link up with ex Ibrox star Scott Arfield.
The 62-year-old, who previously filled the role of head of youth development within the academy set-up at Ibrox, will officially start his new position next month along with Miles Joseph as associate first-team head coach.
Wilson has spent the last decade at Philadelphia Union in the Major Soccer League where he was responsible for creating player pathways for youth stars to the Union's first-team.
Commenting on his appointment, Wilson said: "I'm excited to be joining Charlotte FC to begin a new chapter in my career. The opportunity Zoran Krneta (Charlotte chief football officer) presented to work across all technical aspects of the Club is something I've wanted since I broke into coaching.
"It was a privilege to work at the Philadelphia union and I'm extremely grateful to the leadership and all the players and staff I've worked with, but the position in Charlotte was an opportunity I was eager to embrace. The Carolinas had a rich history in the game, and I look forward towards adding to its legacy."
He will join forces with 35-year-old Arfield, who completed his move to Charlotte upon the expiry of his contract at Rangers last summer.
Meanwhile, Kilmarnock legend James Fowler is reportedly the "frontrunner" to be named as Rangers' new head of academy recruitment. The Daily Record claim the former Queen of the South boss is the favourite to land the role, having previously served as director of football operations at Rugby Park.
He also had spells as assistant manager with Jack Ross at both St Mirren and Sunderland and now looks set to join the recently restructured Gers academy.