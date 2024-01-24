Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Rangers striker and academy graduate Zak Rudden is expected to be on the move in the coming days after being made available for a transfer by Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty.

Rudden was first called up to the Rangers first team by former manager Steven Gerrard, who included him in his side’s pre-season tour back in 2018.

The young striker failed to make a single league appearance for Rangers during his time at Ibrox, but loan spells at Falkirk and Plymouth Argyle were enough to impress Partick Thistle who signed the striker in 2020.

After relative success with the Jags, Rudden earned a move to Dundee FC in 2022, but it appears his days at Dens Park are now numbered with new-signing Curtis Main now being the preferred option in attack. Rudden and club stalwart Cammy Kerr have both been informed they are surplus to requirements at Dens Park this season.

The Courier Evening Telegraph understands that Rudden has been swamped with options since this announcement by almost every Championship club other than Dundee United. The outlet explains that Fife rivals Dunfermline and Raith Rovers are the frontrunners to sign the forward, who has a proven track record at Championship level.

Raith Rovers are second in the league and targeting promotion to the top-flight. They are level on points with Dundee United who have a slightly superior goal difference. Meanwhile, are sixth in the league after a mediocre start, the team's main weak point is their lack of goals, scoring just 24 in 19 games - a problem that Rudden could help to resolve if a deal is reached.

Still under contract until 2025, Rudden’s employers are not keen for the 23-year-old to join a rival team in the Premiership. That appears to have ruled out a potential move from Motherwell, who were previously credited with interest in the young attacker.