Rangers and Celtic are both aiming to end the January transfer window on a high to give themselves the best chance of lifting the Premiership title in May.

The Gers have already bolstered their squad with a move for Wolves prodigy Fabio Silva, who joins on a loan deal until the end of the season. The Portuguese star arrived at Wolves in 2020 for a club-record fee of £35m and will now hope to find his confidence at Ibrox as he competes with Abdallah Sima, Danilo and Cyriel Dessers in the lineup.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Phillipe Clement is also aiming to strengthen his midfield this month and the Gers are edging closer to a £4.5m move for FC Nordsjælland star Mohamed Diomande.

Transfer guru Chris Jack posted on social media: “Mohamed Diomande is expected to arrive in Scotland tomorrow to finalise his move to Rangers. As we reported this morning, a £4.5m fee has been agreed and the 22-year-old will sign a long term contract at Ibrox. “

The 22-year-old has previously been described by his former manager Johannes Hoff Thorup as one of the ‘best midfielders’ in Danish football. The Ivorian midfielder has not scored in 20 appearances for this team, but previously scored nine goals across three seasons.

Speaking on his lack of goals, Thorup instead highlighted his defensive contributions in a glowing endorsement of the midfield. He said in December: “Instead of talking about his scoring statistics, why don’t we look at the statistics about how many defensive tackles he makes? Then it would be turned into a positive story.”

Celtic prodigy gives verdict on long-term future at Parkhead amid rumours of a Serie A switch

The future of Celtic youngster Rocco Vata has dominated the headlines this month. Sky Sports has previously claimed that Italian duo Bologna and Como have held talks with the player over a potential transfer this month.

Vata, who scored his first senior goal against Buckie Thistle at the weekend, is contracted to Celtic until the summer, but is yet to agree terms on a new deal.

The 18-year-old is tipped to have a huge future in the game and is hoping to break into the Republic of Ireland team in the future after impressive displays for the nation’s youth teams. Vata made four league appearances last season, but has had limited opportunities to shine under Brendan Rodgers.

However, despite reports linking him with an exit, his dad Rudi claims he is confident that his son will extend his stay at Celtic.

Vata senior told Scottish Sun reporters: Rocco is very focused on remaining in Britain.

“He's been with Celtic since he was seven years old - 11 years of his life. I don’t think he's mature enough yet to go to another country and another club. He wants to play for Celtic and earn the respect of the people there. He’s not finished his duties he has here yet.

“Celtic haven’t put an offer before us but we’re all mature people and I believe we can build something special.He’s too connected to the club - he has a love affair with Celtic. I asked him about going to Italy and he said he wanted to stay and show he can make it here. I’ve spoken to the club and I believe we can reach an agreement, a positive outcome.