The former Rangers and Everton man has provided an update on his current situation out of a management role.

Former Rangers and Everton star Duncan Ferguson has teased the next chapter in his career by admitting he is hoping to secure another managerial position in the near future.

The 53-year-old was dismissed from his role at Inverness Caledonian Thistle back in October, when the club was placed into administration. The club was forced to wield the axe as a result of their uncertain situation, causing Ferguson and two other coaches to lose their jobs.

Caley Thistle had launched a GoFundMe page in attempt to alleviate some of their financial pressure. The club released a statement shortly after confirming that administrators BDO had been appointed.

“We can confirm a formal appointment has been made and Inverness Caledonian Thistle is now in administration. We understand this will be a difficult and uncertain time for the club, its staff, its loyal fan base and the local community. The Administrators will be in a position to provide further information and their plan to seek to secure the long term future of the Club in due course,” a spokesperson at BDO said at the time.

Duncan Ferguson discusses his future

Ferguson was recently in attendance to watch his son Cameron play for Connah’s Quay Nomads. When asked what the future holds for him, he confirmed he hopes to return to a management position soon.

“I want to get back into management, I think I was really unfortunate that I lost my job through administration but hopefully I can get myself back in,” he told Sgorio.

Prior to his role with Caley Thistle, Ferguson spent a brief stint with EFL League One side Forest Green Rovers. During his short 18 games in charge, the Gloucestershire club won just one match and were eventually relegated to League Two.

Ferguson also enjoyed two separate spells as interim manager for Everton. He replaced Marco Silva and Rafa Benitez in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Cameron Ferguson Inverness fate

Ferguson Jr was another fatality of Inverness’ redundancies last year. Just 24 hours after his father was let go as manager, Cameron was also placed in the firing line alongside three other players at the time.

Since his exit from Caley Thistle, Ferguson signed for North Wales side Connah’s Quay Nomads, who compete in the Cymru Premier, the country’s national football league.

Ferguson Sr had been to watch his son make his debut for the Nomads, who enjoyed a 1-0 win against Newtown AFC over the weekend.

“I enjoyed it, it was a good game,” he said after the match. “It was a very close game, physical, and actually I was quite surprised with the football. We played a lot of football as well, both teams really.”

When asked about Cameron’s move to the Flintshire and what Ferguson wants to see his son achieve at the club, the Everton legend replied: “I knew the manager a bit from his time at Everton, we got in contact and he trained with them a bit maybe three months ago, and he picked up a wee bit of an injury.

“But he got himself fit and he trained on Thursday and they offered him a contract, so I was made up. I just want him to play football and enjoy it with a smile on his face. I was made up he got some time today on the pitch, he seemed to enjoy it and it was a good win.