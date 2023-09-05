Glen Kamara and two former Dundee United stars helped convince the Finland defender to move to Aberdeen this summer.

Rangers now have plenty of time to dissect Sunday’s 1-0 Old Firm defeat to Celtic at Ibrox with the international break meaning they do not return to action for two weeks.

Several players are heading away with their national sides with Scotland set to face Cyprus in their latest European Championship qualifier on Friday before their bumper friendly clash with England at Hampden Park next week. Meanwhile, one former Rangers favourite seems to have played an important role in convincing an international colleague to make the move to Scotland.

Aberdeen confirmed the signing of Finnish defender Richard Jensen from Polish side Gornik Zabrze last month for a fee believed to be in the region of £400,000. The 27-year old apparently spoke to former Ibrox favourite Glen Kamara about making a move to Scottish football.

Per the Daily Record, the new Dons signing, who also got in touch with former Dundee United pair Ilmari Niskanen and Carljohan Eriksson, said: “It is everybody’s ambition to come to the UK to play football. It is a high level of football and when the opportunity arose I jumped on it. I’m very happy be here.”

“I was aware of them. Finnish players in the league. There is Glen Kamara who has just left along with Ilmari Niskanen, and Carljohan Eriksson. I had a chat with them about Scotland. It was a pretty easy decision to join the league.”

Kamara had five memorable seasons with Rangers between 2018 and 2023 before leaving the club this summer to join EFL Championship side Leeds United. He made almost 200 appearances for the club and was a crucial figure in the sides that won the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League.