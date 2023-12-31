Former Rangers favourite 'submits transfer request' ahead of January window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Rangers and Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Turkish giants Fenerbahce - just six months into bumper four-year contract.

The one-time £7million attacker is understood to have submitted a transfer request after struggling to adapt to life in Turkey and spending most of his time on the fringes. A report in Sabah quoted by Yenicag has suggested that the Englishman's Istanbul exile could come to an end next month with permission likely to be granted to allow the player to return to the UK. The 27-year-old has started only one domestic game for the Yellow Canaries since completing his summer transfer and has made played just ONE MINUTES of football since the beginning of November. Head coach Ismail Kartal is thought to be open to agreeing his exit, with a potential loan move expected to be signed off.

Loading....

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is believed club officials have been in Britain on transfer business this week as they look to recruit defensive cover for the second half of the campaign. A number of English Championship clubs were previously credited with interest in Kent including Hull City, Leeds United and Burnley but a sensational return to Ibrox has also been rumoured by supporters.

Hull City to offer Kent escape route?

Kent, who left Rangers upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season, has been used mostly in the Europa Conference League at Fenerbahce. His game time has totalled a mere 633 minutes, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior refused to be drawn on links to Kent earlier this month. The Tigers are seeking to add more firepower in attack as they chase a play-off spot, but Rosenior was tight-lipped when asked about their reported interest.

He stated: "For me I don't comment on other players at other clubs. I focus on the work we do here. I focus on the bodies I have in the squad. We have a plan and we know what we want. I've never done it and I won't start now - speaking about individual players at other clubs."