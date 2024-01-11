Rangers 'interest' in £6 million full back with 'cut-price' fee mooted

Rangers are targeting defensive reinforcements with Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic both linked with moves away from Ibrox.

Rangers are said to be eyeing up a 'cut price' move for Dutch full back Gijs Smal, according to numerous reports.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is said to be on the look out for a left back this January as he continues to strengthen his squad for a Scottish Premiership title charge and the 26-year-old defender could be available for a bargain price.

The Ibrox club have already strengthened their attacking options this window with the loan signing of Fabio Silva from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers but with left back Ridvan Yilmaz strongly linked with a move and Borna Barisic coming towards the end of his current contract, Rangers know a full back is priority.

And that could see them move for FC Twente's 26-year-old full back who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and his situation in the Netherlands reportedly being monitored by the Glasgow club as an alternative to former Hibs left back Josh Doig.

One of the Eredivisie clubs' stand out players, Smal has registered 14 assists in three seasons from left back and Twente have already largely admitted defeat in keeping the player at the club after technical director Arnold Bruggink admitted they "would very much like it if Gijs signed a new deal with us" but that "both parties have to want that - and we have to be realistic about that part of his future sadly."