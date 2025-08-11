Rangers had the striker on their books but he has gone from strength to strength since, and could leave Wolves for big money.

Wolves are looking to avoid a transfer red face over one Rangers flop - Over one year on from his Ibrox struggle.

During the Philippe Clement era, Fabio Silva arrived from Wolves in January 2024 on a loan deal for the rest of that season. Performances were criticised as he headed back to Wolves with an uncertain future, loaned out again to Las Palmas in La Liga, where he has turned his career around.

The Portuguese forward was called up to his national team off the back of a 10-goal and three assists season, having netted five and six assists from 72 Wolves matches. At Ibrox, he scored six times in 25 games before leaving last year and a clutch of clubs have been linked with permanent moves this summer, including Borussia Dortmund, now another is on the scene.

Fabio Silva to Roma latest

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini has the former Rangers man central to his transfer plans, with Wolves rushing to avoid being unable to cash in on the striker. His deal runs out in 2027.

It’s stated: “Fabio Silva remains at the forefront of his thoughts. Aware of the difficulties in breaking down (Manchester) City's wall for (Claudio) Echeverri, given that Guardiola is only letting the Argentine leave on loan, the manager has asked to accelerate the move for the all-rounder, who combines remarkable physicality (he's 185 cm tall), decent speed, and certainly above-average basic technique.

“Wolverhampton Wanderers, led by Italian sporting director Domenico Teti, have been negotiating with Roma since mid-June over a deal, but have inevitably had to open talks with the 23-year-old Porto native. To secure Massara's option to buy in 2026 for a fee close to €20 million, Silva must renew his contract, which expires at least until 2027. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are making moves, and could secure the same sum immediately, thus saving Wolves the embarrassment of a tug-of-war with the player's agent.”

Fabio Silva on time at Rangers

There was a period of time at Rangers where the Wolves forward pined for permanent residence at Ibrox. He told the BBC after scoring in a Scottish Cup tie with Hibs: "I'm loving being here. I don't control these things 100%. It's not 100% my decision to stay, if it was up to me then maybe yes. But I could say 'yes' and then you have a lot of things still to be taken care of.

"Perhaps I have the least input into whether I stay here but we have two months to enjoy the football, to win titles and I think after that, if we win trophies and everything goes well, Rangers and I will do everything for me to stay.

"When you see me playing with a smile on my face, I think everything's going the right way. I enjoy playing here, playing for the fans, the staff, my team-mates. It's a pleasure to be here. I enjoy it a lot. I've been trying to get back my happiness and they're giving me that."