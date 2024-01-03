Former Rangers defender 'waived' by MLS side and available on free transfer

The former Ibrox star could be joining a new club in January after being made available by Colarado Rapids.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Rangers defender has been 'waived' by MLS club Colarado Rapids, meaning he will be available on a free transfer this month.

Centre back Danny Wilson, along with one time Hearts winger Sam Nicholson, could be on the move with their contracts now available to other clubs. 'Waiving' a player essentially means that while their contracts have not yet been terminated, another club can come in and takeover their deal without a transfer fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement by the Major League soccer outfit said: "Colorado Rapids defender Danny Wilson and winger Sam Nicholson have been waived, the club announced today. Wilson, 32, initially joined the Rapids ahead of the 2018 season from Scotland’s Rangers F.C.. The centre back made 136 regular season appearances for Colorado, scoring five goals and adding seven assists during his six seasons with the club.

"Nicholson, 28, rejoined the Rapids in 2022 after a two-season spell with Bristol Rovers F.C.. Nicholson previously spent three seasons with the Rapids from May 2018 to July 2020. In total, he scored six goals and delivered eight assists across 85 regular-season appearances during two stints with the club."

Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith added: “We’d like to thank Danny and Sam for their contributions on and off the field during their time at the club. We wish them both all the best in their future endeavours.”

Wilson, who won five caps for Scotland between 2010 and 2011, came through the youth ranks at Rangers and broke into the first team in 2009. His early performances caught the attention of Liverpool who took him to Anfield for a fee of £2 million with add ons in 2010.

Advertisement

Advertisement