Former Rangers man with 'experience' secures new move on free transfer

The ex-Rangers player has found himself a new home

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers man Andy Murdoch has been snapped up by Clyde on a free transfer. He left Ayr United earlier this week by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old, who is from Paisley, spent the first-half of this season on loan with the Scottish League Two club. He has now joined them on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New club for former Rangers man Andy Murdoch

After snapping up Murdoch, Clyde boss Darren Young has said: “I’m delighted to bring Andy back on board. It was disappointing to lose him when we did as he was back to his best and in really good form. We know what he can bring to the team and his experience will help us with the run in. It’s another body to add to the squad too which will help drive the competition in the group.”

He joined Rangers as a youngster in 2007 after trials at Dundee United and Celtic and rose up through their academy ranks. He was a regular at various different youth levels as a youngster.

Murdoch went on to play 23 games for the Gers’ first-team in all competitions as a youngster whilst they were in the league leagues. He also had loan spells away from Ibrox at Cowdenbeath and Queen of the South to get some experience under his belt.

Greenock Morton came calling in 2016 and he subsequently left Rangers for good. He scored four goals in 75 matches before Ayr swooped in and he has been at Somerset Park since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Murdoch’s exit from Rangers

Speaking in an interview back in 2020, Murdoch opened up about his exit from Rangers: "I thought I had a good season, personally, although I know things didn't quite work out for the team. I played well under (Stuart) McCall and was hoping he might get the job permanently. Of course, that didn't work out, but I enjoyed playing under him. He came into the job in a difficult situation but I always thought he dealt with it well, so I was all for him getting it at the time. The club obviously went a different direction.

"I didn't really know too much about (Mark) Warburton beforehand but his ideas were really good and the way he wanted to play football. Unfortunately for me I didn't fit into his plans. That happens in football, but it was unfortunate.

"The manager brought quite a lot of players to Rangers from England, but a new manager coming in was always going to have their own ideas and want their own players. He brought a few in on loan and if they were being brought in on loan, you're always going to imagine that they'll probably play some part. I went down the pecking order, I wasn't for him."

He added: “I'd have liked to have played more often, even a competitive game under Warburton but it just didn't happen. You have to carry on, go elsewhere and do your thing. It has worked out well, I've played under good managers in Jim Duffy, Ian McCall and now Mark Kerr."