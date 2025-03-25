He has also worked for West Ham United, Brentford and QPR alongside his Rangers and Nottingham Forest stints.

A former Rangers and Nottingham Forest boss has been left made up after taking on a new role within football.

Mark Warburton was most recently with West Ham United as part of David Moyes’ backroom staff but has not followed the Scotsman to Everton. Warburton started his senior managerial career at Brentford before taking the reigns at Nottingham Forest, and then Rangers.

He spent a couple of years at Ibrox as they made their way back to the Premiership and looked to establish themselves again at that level, moving on to QPR and then the Hammers. Warburton is now sporting director and head of soccer for new USL franchise Sporting Club Jacksonville, with the level of player he’s working with leaving him stunned.

He told the Scottish Sun: "It's an incredibly exciting opportunity for me in a city desperate for soccer. I've signed a long-term contract and I want to play a pivotal role. It's men's and women's professional, it's an elite academy too. I can build the staff and set the environment for everyone. The talent pool is quite staggering, both for the men's and women's teams.

"The former Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is already over here at Tampa Bay. I've been fortunate to visit the colleges and the universities and the quality of player coming through is staggering. It's such a vast area and clubs back in the UK can't have one scout each state. Some states alone are bigger than half of Europe. There are very exciting players and I'm sure many of them will make the move to the biggest clubs.

"One of the added major attractions being here now is that we've got the Fifa Club World Cup coming up between June and July, and then the World Cup in 2026."

Rangers and Celtic dealmaker

Warburton also says some of those top talents he mentions would be brilliant Rangers and Celtic additions. He added: “Every club in the world is looking for bigger recruitment talent, bigger player pools. It's about creating player pathways. I can see how partnerships work and, of course, any partnership has to be two ways.

"When you talk about major British clubs, Rangers and Celtic are global institutions with global fan bases. So absolutely, you would be very fortunate to partner with these types of clubs. It's only a matter of time before it's taken forward.

"There's a huge soccer community in Jacksonville and in terms of talent pool and brand growth, I recognise that opportunity for British clubs and others around the world. It is a very interesting proposition and one I believe clubs will be looking at more and more. I've worked for some magnificent clubs, like Rangers. That was a great privilege and it's prepared me for anything.”