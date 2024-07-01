Former Rangers star 'agrees' Sheffield Wednesday contract and he could be joined at Owls by current Ibrox ace
A current Rangers star is said to be wanted by Sheffield Wednesday - and he would join one ex-Ibrox ace there.
Josh Windass has been with the Owls since 2020 but is future was in doubt with his last deal expiring. He had been close to an agreement at the start of June before talks hit the rocks, and there were feelings that he could end up leaving. The Star has claimed that Windass “is looking set to stay at Sheffield Wednesday” with a deal “agreed” to keep him at Hillsborough.
The former Rangers ace has 57 goals and assists in 135 games for Sheffield Wednesday since joining from Wigan. Boss Danny Rohl said at the weekend of contract talks with some of his players: “All in all, I am positive at the moment. I am still in contact with all the players, we are in talks, and now it is about finding the agreement to take the next step.
“They are welcome to join our journey into the next season and the players know this. I spoke with every player after the season and in the last week of the season about the future. I was honest, some left, and new players will come in.”
One player who could join Windass - who featured at Ibrox between 2016 - 2018 - in the English Championship next year is Scott Wright. The Rangers winger has been linked with making a move to Sheffield Wednesday as competition grows in the winger department at Ibrox, with Wright also almost leaving for Turkey last summer.
