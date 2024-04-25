The star had a spell with Rangers in the recent past

A former Rangers star could possibly wave goodbye to Sheffield Wednesday fans this Saturday amid uncertainty around his future.

The Owls are fighting for Championship survival in the EFL and have hit form under boss Danny Rohl. Windass featured at Rangers between 2016 and 2018 before moving back to England with Wigan, joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2020. His contract runs out this summer after a season with five goals and two assists from 27 matches. Windass netted 19 times with 13 assists in 73 Rangers matches.

Rohl loved what he saw from the 30-year-old who scored in a 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, which could allow them to all but wrap up survival in their final home game of the season at Hillsborough when meeting West Brom. A demand from boss to playmaker has been revealed but what comes next in terms of his future is unknown.

Rohl told the Star: “I spoke the day before with Josh in an individual meeting. “I told him what I demanded from him today (v Blackburn) and he said he agreed, that he demands a lot from himself. This is important, it is not just about talk and talk, it is about showing and Josh showed how helpful he can be for us.

“A lot of players came into the game and showed up. It was not just about talking and talking and talking, it was about really showing. For Josh the last weeks have not been easy, he had a big injury and again. I told him he must take responsibility. If you want to be a big player and a strong leader on the pitch then you must also take responsibility and show up, it makes no sense just to talk. He did this.