Former Rangers and Celtic defender Steven Pressley

Steven Pressley admits it looks like advantage Celtic in the Premiership title race - having recently thrown his hat on Rangers.

The former defender has starred for three of the four clubs who take part in this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final matches. Ex-side Celtic play Aberdeen on Saturday while the team he captained - Hearts - face Rangers where he started his professional career this Sunday. Amid these clashes, a neck and neck race between the Old Firm is ongoing.

Celtic are four points ahead of the Light Blues who have a game in hand against Dundee, after a shock 3-2 win for Ross County over the Ibrox side. It shifts the title momentum back to Parkhead and Pressley explains no more points can be dropped by the blue side of Glasgow.

He chuckled: “Well I said probably about six weeks ago that Rangers would definitely win the title, but what do I know! The truth is I made the statement on what I believed at the time but there is always a spanner in the works and last weekend proved that.

“It makes for a really intriguing last six weeks. The interesting aspect is for Rangers now is it’s still in their own hands as if they win the Old Firm game, but again, they are not in a position where they can drop more points. Celtic probably can afford one more slip as long as they take care of the Old Firm. The momentum has swung back to Celtic. It’s going to be really interesting.”