A former Rangers star is set to be part of a major Man Utd shift

He's impressed since leaving Rangers - but there still doesn't look to be much of a Man Utd future for Amad Diallo.

The winger spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Ibrox. He arrived in the Giovanni van Bronckhorst era with hype after his big-money move to the Red Devils from Atalanta in Serie A. In the end, he failed to fully impress, playing 13 times with three goals, but he still has fond memories of his time in Glasgow.

Diallo then went to Sunderland and became a fan favourite last season. Fans of the Black Cats have been pining for his return and now The Manchester Evening News chief sports writer Samuel Luckhurst has listed the ex-Rangers man as one of a staggering 21 players who may leave Man Utd this summer.

A small description reads: "The winger has been restricted to three substitute appearances since he recovered from a knee injury in late December. If Ten Hag is backed, then Amad might as well pack his bags."

Diallo said of his time at Rangers: "Thanks guys it was a pleasure to be part of your beautiful trip...wish you all the best."