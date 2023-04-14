Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
39 minutes ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
2 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
3 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
7 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
9 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation

Rangers liked with loan move for Barcelona midfielder as Celtic target ‘closing in’ on Everton exit

The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news as the Glasgow clubs prepare for the weekend’s Scottish Premiership action.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST

Celtic can take another step closer to the league title this weekend while Rangers will be hoping a slip up from the Hoops will give them the chance to cut their 12 point lead.

Ange Postecoglou’s side play on Sunday when they make the trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock with Michael Beale’s Rangers welcoming St Mirren to Ibrox in the penultimate round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the split. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories doing the rounds behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Rangers are being linked with a loan move for a promising young Barcelona midfielder who has already featured in the first team at the Nou Camp. Elsewhere, a reported Celtic transfer target is said to be ‘closing in’ on a move away from Premier League side Everton but not to Celtic Park. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Friday, April 14:

Most Popular

Rangers linked with loan move for Barcelona prospect

Per the Scottish Daily Express, Rangers are being linked with a loan move for Barcelona prospect Pablo Torre. The 20-year old was said to be a target for the Ibrox club last summer on a permanent deal after impressing for Santander but couldn’t compete with the lure of the Nou Camp as he completed a €5million to the Catalonian giants.

Torre, who has been capped by Spain at Under 21 level, has only featured sparingly for Barcelona this season and has played a total of eight games. However, three of those appearances have come in La Liga and another three in the UEFA Champions League with the rest being in the Copa del Rey.

Celtic transfer target ‘closing in’ on Everton exit

Talented Everton midfielder Isaac Price is closing in on a move to Belgium, according to the Liverpool Echo. The news comes after both Celtic and Rangers were credited with an interest in the 19-year old with the Hoops having seen him in action first hand during their tour of Australia last November.

Price, who has featured just once in the Premier League for the Toffees this season, is out of contract in the summer but does reportedly have an offer on the table from the Merseyside club. However, the 19-year old is said to be keen to ‘challenge himself at first team level’ and is now said to be in talks over a pre-contract with Pro League side Standard Liege.

Related topics:BarcelonaEvertonScottish Premiership