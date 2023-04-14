Celtic can take another step closer to the league title this weekend while Rangers will be hoping a slip up from the Hoops will give them the chance to cut their 12 point lead.

Ange Postecoglou’s side play on Sunday when they make the trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock with Michael Beale’s Rangers welcoming St Mirren to Ibrox in the penultimate round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the split. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories doing the rounds behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers are being linked with a loan move for a promising young Barcelona midfielder who has already featured in the first team at the Nou Camp. Elsewhere, a reported Celtic transfer target is said to be ‘closing in’ on a move away from Premier League side Everton but not to Celtic Park. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Friday, April 14:

Rangers linked with loan move for Barcelona prospect

Per the Scottish Daily Express, Rangers are being linked with a loan move for Barcelona prospect Pablo Torre. The 20-year old was said to be a target for the Ibrox club last summer on a permanent deal after impressing for Santander but couldn’t compete with the lure of the Nou Camp as he completed a €5million to the Catalonian giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Torre, who has been capped by Spain at Under 21 level, has only featured sparingly for Barcelona this season and has played a total of eight games. However, three of those appearances have come in La Liga and another three in the UEFA Champions League with the rest being in the Copa del Rey.

Celtic transfer target ‘closing in’ on Everton exit

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talented Everton midfielder Isaac Price is closing in on a move to Belgium, according to the Liverpool Echo. The news comes after both Celtic and Rangers were credited with an interest in the 19-year old with the Hoops having seen him in action first hand during their tour of Australia last November.