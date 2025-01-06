Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The surprise transfer link has prompted reaction from the former Rangers man at its core.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers star has revealed his surprise reaction to being told his ex-Ibrox gaffer reportedly wants him.

Pedro Caixinha last less than a year in charge as Rangers manager and is now in South America with Brazilians giants Santos. It’s been claimed that amid some suggestions of MLS interest, he is wanting to sign the man he worked with in Glasgow, as Windass hits form for Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the speculation, the playmaker has shared his shocked reaction to the phone call from his agent that alerted him to the reports, but there is happiness found with the Owls at present who have performed well under manager Danny Rohl.

Windass said to talkSPORT: “I used to work with him. It came as a surprise this morning to be honest when my agent called me, but I love playing where I’m playing. Obviously when your contract is up where you are there’s going to be talk like there always is.

“It came as a surprise this morning because I’ve obviously not spoken to Pedro for a long time but it is what it is. When you’re in form these things are going to happen. When I was a kid it was a dream just to play professional football but I feel honoured to have played for Rangers and a club like Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s obviously pressure to play week-in, week-out and I feel like since I’ve been here it’s been difficult in terms of the club and the managers we’ve had but now I feel like we’ve got one of the best managers in the game. I’m learning a lot and we’re doing really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like any team, the better players you have, the better chance you’ve got. We’re three points off the play-offs now and obviously any little help you can get always helps. In this league there isn’t much to separate the top eight so I think we’ve got a good chance and when we’ve got the manager we’ve got anything is possible.”