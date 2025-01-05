Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Rangers striker has caused a stir abroad as his future remains unresolved amid transfer back and forths.

A Rangers hero has caused a stir at a side managed by an ex-Ibrox manager, with his future uncertain.

Alfredo Morelos joined the Light Blues in 2017 and over six years made himself a club hero with goals galore, plus a key role in Premiership title 55. He also was part of the squad that reached the Europa League final in 2022 and since leaving Rangers, he has been contracted to Brazilian side Santos.

Morelos has recently spent time out on loan in his native Colombia with Atletico Nacional, but Pedro Caixinha is now in charge at Santos and was also the striker’s boss for a short spell while at Rangers. It’s claimed in the Brazilian press that “given the lack of an agreement between Santos and Atlético Nacional, the club's board demanded that Alfredo Morelos return for pre-season training however, the Colombian striker has yet to show up at the Rei Pelé Training Center.”

That leaves Caixinha in the dark over whether or not he will have Morelos at his disposal after a no-show, despite wanting him in his plans and with the striker wanting to play for him. The report goes on to state: “Alfredo Morelos still has a contract with Alvinegro Praiano until December 2026. However, the center forward took a vacation and remains in Bogotá. To return, Alfredo Morelos asked for a salary increase from Santos.

“The player's staff understands that his salary is out of date. In 2023, for example, the parties agreed on a salary of R$350,000 per, month. However, the player accepted a salary reduction to remain at the club after being relegated to the Série B of the Brazilian Championship.

“Alfredo Morelos now demands that the full amount be paid when Peixe returns to the national elite. He wants to return to Santos. The arrival of Pedro Caixinha is, in fact, a determining factor for him to play for the club in 2025.

“The board and the player have not yet reached a common ground, but there is a desire on both sides. On the other hand, Atlético Nacional is asking for an extension of the loan contract with Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian club's idea is to pay financial compensation to keep the player, at least until June 2025.”