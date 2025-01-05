Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Everton boss has directly answered a question on the Rangers academy product.

A Rangers rumour has been directly addressed by Sean Dyche as the club are linked to one of his players at Everton.

Nathan Patterson made the move to Goodison Park from Ibrox in 2022 but injuries and selection inconsistency have hampered him from making a sustained impact in Merseyside. The right-back is a product of Rangers’ academy and made the club a tasty profit upon his move to the Premier League.

Talk of a return to Rangers has started to bubble beneath the January transfer window surface though and Ibrox hero Kris Boyd brought up live on Sky Sports that he’d heard the whispers surrounding Patterson. Rangers currently have issues at the right-back position.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz was forced to play in that position in a storming 3-0 win over Celtic amid injuries to the likes of skipper James Tavernier. Even with regular right-back Seamus Coleman injured at Everton, Patterson has been forced to play back-up with veteran Ashley Young playing that role.

Now boss Dyche has talked the potential of an exit from the club, but he has made the transfer departure lounge rules clear in that Everton can only sanction exits on a needs-must basis. When directly asked if players like Patterson could leave on loan, he said: “At the end of the day, our situation here is that we certainly will not be letting anyone go unless we need to.

“Unless, of course, we can swap and change. We want to keep the squad, we have had injuries and been very stretched. We are certainly not looking to have players going out."