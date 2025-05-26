He also counts Liverpool and teams in the MLS amongst his former clubs.

A former Rangers star is looking to clinch a chance at Premiership football tonight - but whether he joins Livingston for that ride is another matter.

The Lions are in play-off final second leg action tonight away to Ross County, with the tie poised at 1-1 from the first leg. An unfortunate moment beckoned for ex Rangers defender Danny Wilson in the Almondvale draw, as he was found to have pulled the shirt of Jordan White inside the box, and Ronan Hale dispatched the resulting penalty.

Wilson has been a top performer for Livingston this season after time in the USA and back in Scotland. What comes next regardless of promotion or not is unknown, however, as he is due to become a free agent this summer.

Former Rangers star on his future

Wilson has had two spells at Rangers, starting his career at the Light Blues before a big move to Liverpool in 2010, returning to Ibrox in 2015 for a three year stretch. Overall, the defender featured 108 times for Rangers and has also played for Hearts, Colorado Rapids, Queen’s Park and others.

The 33-year-old said of his future: "I am a local boy, I was brought up here and used to come to some games when I was younger. I couldn't claim to be a diehard Livi fan, but I do have an affinity with the club. As for the long term, I haven't really thought about it yet. I'm not at the stage of my career where I have to be worrying about what's happening. I've been in that situation and it's not something I really enjoy. But my focus is getting a positive result on Monday to take the club back to the Premiership."

Livingston vs Ross County ambition

On the game last week heading into the crucial second leg, Wilson said: "I played in America where they trialled VAR. It was one of the testers, so I'm well accustomed to it and I should have known better. It had some teething problems over there, but they have made it better because the refs are mic'd up, and they tell you the decision and why they have given it.

"They also tell the crowd, they have more camera angles too so they are further ahead. We have more to do to catch up with the way they do VAR, but it's part of the game here now and you have to deal with it. I don't think the penalty is given without it because Jordan is going away from goal, and I'm not sure if he heads it. We made contact and I got a hold of his shirt, he's a big unit, and I held it too long.

“It was given as a penalty, and when you've been playing for as long as I have, you would never have seen them given in the past. But that's what it is now, I have to hold my hands up. I take responsibility for it. I'm most disappointed for my team-mates because I felt we deserved to be going up there on Monday in the lead. But we believe we can go there and do it."