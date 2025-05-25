Here are some of the latest news items when it comes to Rangers’ hunt for their next manager.

Rangers are ramping up their search for a new manager amid a time of change at Ibrox.

The Light Blues are poised for a takeover by 49ers Enterprises that fans hope gets them closer to challenging for the Premiership title. Kevin Thelwell is coming in as sporting director and an overhaul of the playing squad is likely ahead, but a new manager is needed after Philippe Clement’s sacking. Interim option Barry Ferguson isn’t getting the job.

Davide Ancelotti has been strongly linked, as has Steven Gerrard, but who will get a chance to take on the role? Here are the latest headlines when it comes to the next Rangers manager chase.

New Rangers manager contender emerges

Another name has been thrown into the mix by the BBC. Brian Priske is a fresh candidate that has been put on the table after spells at clubs like Feyenoord, Sparta Prague, Royal Antwerp and Midtjylland. He left Feyenoord having won 17 of his 33 games in charge, leaving in February despite a statement win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League a month prior.

The report states: “Former Feyenoord manager Brian Priske is a contender to be the next Rangers manager after holding talks with the Scottish Premiership club. The 48-year-old has spoken with the Ibrox hierarchy as they search for a permanent replacement for Philippe Clement, who was sacked in February. The process remains on-going, with Priske one of a number of candidates to be linked with the position and no decision yet made after it was confirmed interim boss Barry Ferguson would leave.”

Russell Martin on future

Former Southampton boss and one-time Ibrox loanee Russell Martin is another of the name prominently linked to the role. He has revealed on Sky Sports this weekend he’s keen to get back on the football frontline, saying: “I hope so [to return soon]. I honestly haven't got a clue at the moment, but I hope so.

“I miss it. Days like today (the Championship playoff final between Sunderland Sheffield United) definitely make you miss it—not even just moments like this, but being involved in something with a team. Looking at the coaching staff and the players, yes, you miss that. I’ve enjoyed the break. It’s been a great time to reflect and take stock, but yes, I hope to be back in a dugout at some point soon.”

Davide Ancelotti latest

The departing Real Madrid coach is one of the names most prominently linked and initially it was thought he would join his dad, Carlo, for the opening matches in his old man’s Brazil tenure. But an update has been provided by the Athletic that it may not be the case as Ancelotti Jnr has the Rangers job in mind.

Reporting states: "In recent days, (Carlo) Ancelotti and his team have had several meetings to plan their future in Brazil. They are expected to travel there on Sunday. However, there were doubts about whether Davide Ancelotti and Francesco Mauri, Ancelotti's two main assistants, would join them because of their chances of being chosen to be the new Rangers coaching staff."

All this comes with the Daily Record suggesting “a decision on the preferred candidate has yet to be communicated to the applicants and further discussions could take in the days ahead.”