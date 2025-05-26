Here are the latest headlines when it come to Rangers and Celtic on bank holiday Monday.

A long weekend has left room for pondering at Celtic - as Rangers look ahead to a new era.

The Hoops were stunned in the Scottish Cup final as they lost on penalties to Aberdeen. That has sparked some soul searching that even despite a Premiership and League Cup double, motivational fuel for next season has already been injected into Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Rangers meanwhile continue to hunt a new manager and talk of Davide Ancelotti refuses to budge. A takeover by 49ers Enterprises is also on the horizon alongside an overhaul of the playing squad. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both Rangers and Celtic.

Former Rangers chief has Nottingham Forest exit option

It’s been a good season south of the border for Nottingham Forest, who defied doubters who tipped they’d struggle to clinch a Conference League place next season, albeit disappointment lingers after narrowly missing the Champions League. Behind the scenes they have had Ross Wilson working as director of football, having previously been Rangers’ sporting director. During time at Ibrox, Wilson was responsible for player recruitment and the likes of Nico Raskin, Malik Tillman, and Calvin Bassey were all signed on his watch.

He’s now chief football officer/sporting director at Nottingham Forest, but according to Alan Nixon, could be tempted to Huddersfield Town with how close it is to his home base. He said: “Ex Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban will be promoted if director of football Ross Wilson leaves for Huddersfield. Grabban is Forest's Under-18s coach and close to owner Evangelos Marinakis. Wilson is fancied by the Terriers and could be tempted if it means more responsibility and security.”

Aberdeen star set for Celtic transfer

Ross Doohan is poised to return to Celtic as Scott Bain heads for the exit. The former Scotland youth international came through the ranks at Parkhead before heading south with clubs like Tranmere Rovers, and returned north to Aberdeen as part of the goalkeeping core at Pittodrie,

Now after the Dons’ cup success over Celtic, Doohan is set to switch sides and head back to his boyhood club. He will play number three behind Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo with Scott Bain poised to leave his deputy role. The Scottish Sun state: “Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan has penned a pre-contract with Celtic. The 27-year-old is out of contract at Pittodrie this summer and will now land a plum role as number three with the Hoops.

“Celtic gaffer Brendan Rodgers needs a Scot to help meet the quota for European squads so is set to sign him as back-up to Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo. Doohan has been understudy to Dons number one Dimitar Mitov this term but has played 18 times while the Bulgarian struggled with a hamstring injury. Celtic’s Scottish place in the goalkeeping department has been taken by Scott Bain in recent seasons. But the 33-year-old former Dundee keeper will now depart in search of regular games after playing just eight times in the last three seasons.”