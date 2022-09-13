The Light Blues will aim to put two horrendous results against Celtic and Ajax behind them in midweek.

Rangers will face Serie A leaders Napoli in a rearranged Champions League group stage fixture at Ibrox, with the match kicking-off 24 hours after it was originally meant to.

UEFA confirmed on Sunday that the matchday 2 clash would be pushed back by a day due to insufficient police resources being available in Scotland on Tuesday because of the ongoing events surrounding the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Both teams experienced vastly different fortunes on the opening night in Group A last week with Rangers suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Ajax, while their Italian counterparts shocked Liverpool by racing into a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Mohammed Kudus of Ajax is challenged by Connor Goldson and John Lundstram of Rangers during the UEFA Champions League group A match between AFC Ajax and Rangers

It was a week to forget for Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players with their dismal performance in Amsterdam coming just three days after a chastening 4-0 loss to Old FIrm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers found themselves three goals down at the break in both games and they have plenty of rebuilding work to do in terms of restoring confidence.

Due to the weekend’s postponement of all football fixtures in Britain, the Light Blues had more time to work on the training ground and address their problems, so a better showing is expected back on home soil.

Van Bronckhorst will be aiming for a vast improvement from his side defensively having conceded an alarming amount of goals in their recent fixtures.

A rampant Napoli arrive in Glasgow sitting top of the group following a brilliant display against Liverpool, running out 4-0 winners against last season’s beaten European finalists.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have enjoyed a successful start to the 2022/23 campaign, recording victories over Lazio and Spezia in Serie A this month to put them top of the table after six matches on goal difference.

The Campanian club are the current top scorers in Italy, despite being faced with a summer rebuild of their squad following the departures of several stars including Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto), Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray) and Fabian Ruiz (PSG).

Rangers will hope a boisterous home crowd can help secure their points in Group A, with away fans not authorised to travel from Naples. As a matter of sporting fairness, Gers supporters will NOT be allowed to attend the return leg.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs S.S.C. Napoli

What: UEFA Champions League - Group A (Matchday 2)

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Wednesday, September 14th – kick-off 8pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on BT Sport 3. Coverage begins at 7.15pm - 45 minutes before kick-off with post-match coverage until 10.30pm. The match will also be available to live stream on the BT Sport app , which is free to download on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

A pay-per-view option will be available via RangersTV and can be purchased through the club’s official website.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match.

What are the latest match odds?

RANGERS 3/1 | DRAW 3/1 | NAPOLI 4/5

According to the bookmakers, Napoli are favourites to emerge victorious on Matchday 2. Striker Victor Osimhen is 3/1 favourite to score first in the match, with Giovanni Simeone available at 9/2. Hirving Lozano is priced at 5/1, with Alfredo Morelos the value bet at 7/1.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been selected by UEFA to take charge of the second leg. He endured a difficult night on his previous visit to Ibrox during the second leg of last season’s Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund in February.

Spanish referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz gestures during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Portugal and France

Lahoz deemed that Alfredo Morelos has fouled Emre Can after VAR intervened and the match official was instructed to look at the television monitor, despite their being little contact between the players.

The 45-year-old will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Pau Cebrian Devis and Roberto del Palomar, with Jose Luis Munuera named as the fourth official. German Marco Fritz is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Napoli?

Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be tempted to make several changes after suffering back-to-back defeats against Celtic and Ajax.

Summer arrival Ben Davies has yet to establish himself in the side since joining from Liverpoll but he returned to the matchday squad in Amsterdam last time out following an injury absence.

The centre-back was an unused substitute but could replace James Sands who has been playing out of position in recent weeks due to a shortage of defensive options.

Knee injury victim Tom Lawrence, Ianis Hagi, John Souttar and Filip Helander remain on the sidelines, while Kemar Roofe is back in light training but remains a few weeks away from being ready to play.

Alfredo Morelos continues to work hard behind the scenes as he awaits his chance to start up front but the in-form Antonio Colak is likely to continue leading the line.

Captain James Tavernier was rated as an injury doubt after being replaced at half-time against Ajax with a calf problem, but the right-back is expected to recover in time.

Napoli are set to be without star man Victor Osimhen until after the international break due to a thigh strain, paving the way for either Giovanni Simeone or Giacomo Rapsadori to lead the line in Glasgow.