The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Friday.

Celtic lead the way in the Scottish Premiership after the opening six matches.

The Hoops have won all of their matches so far and are five points ahead of rivals Rangers already.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have had a tough start to the campaign and will be looking to turn their fortunes around.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both Glasgow clubs...

Ex-Rangers man opens up over Ibrox spell

Former Rangers defender Joe Worrall has admitted his time at Ibrox was tough.

He now finds himself playing in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest and had a loan spell up in Scotland back in 2018.

He has said, as per Glasgow Live:

“I thought it was a prank call. He’s my hero (Steven Gerrard). I loved watching him as a player, it was unbelievable to play for him.

“I did find it tough, a long way from Nottingham and I’m a big home boy. Massive learning curve at Rangers.”

Talks with UEFA

Rangers are reportedly in discussions with UEFA about whether their upcoming Champions League clash against Napoli will go ahead of Tuesday.

All games in the SPFL have been cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II after her death on Thursday.

As reported by the Daily Record, the Gers are in talks over their next match.

Celtic forward latest

Celtic swooped to sign winger Sead Haksabanovic from Rubin Kazan at the end of the past transfer window.

The former West Ham United man was brought in to bolster their attacking options.

However, the player is now at the heart of a dispute between Rubin Kazan and his other former club IFK Norrkoping over a possible unpaid transfer fee, as per NT Sport.

Goalkeeper makes European debut for loan side

Celtic Goalkeeper Conor Hazard made his Europa League debut for loan club Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi on Thursday evening.

His team lost 2-0 to Spanish La Liga giants Real Betis.