Todd Cantwell was at Rangers up until this summer | Getty Images

Rangers parted company with the star over the summer.

A star who departed Rangers in the summer transfer window has been backed to shine at his latest club.

Todd Cantwell spent 18 months at Ibrox after a move to the club from Norwich City in January 2023. He left in the summer after being frozen out of plans under Philippe Clement, moving to Blackburn Rovers late in the transfer window.

It’s been a good start to life at Ewood Park for the playmaker, creating an assist from the bench in a 2-0 win against QPR. Blackburn are third in the Championship and in the thick of the promotion shake-up early on this season.

Boss John Eustace is backing his new man to be a hit at Blackburn. He noted that Cantwell has endured a tough time since moving to Rangers but there is quality waiting to be unlocked which helped raise standards in the QPR win. That can help silence doubters following his hit and miss time at Ibrox.

Eustace said: "Todd's a top-class player who has had a tough time during the last 18 months. He's a quality player and you don't have the career he's had if you're not. We want to give him the chance to express himself and play the way he wants. If he can do that, then we have a very good player on our hands.

"It's up to us to get him fit and firing. It was a fantastic ball from him for the second goal and he lifted everyone else when he came on. You could see the energy levels and the quality of other players went up."