Rangers have bid adieu to Michael Beale following the 3-1 home defeat to Aberdeen. The Gers are four wins and three losses from their opening games in the 2023/24 season, stats deemed unacceptable by the Ibrox board and they are now on the hunt for a replacement.

An exclusive report from GlasgowWorld revealed that the former Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard is one of the three names featuring prominently in the club’s plans to replace the 43-year-old from Bromley. Lampard began his managerial career following an extremely successful on-pitch career. He started with West Ham before spending a season with Swansea City on loan. However, it was for his time at Chelsea for which he is best known and the former midfielder scored over 210 goals for the Blues.

Following a year with Derby County as their manager, he returned to Stamford Bridge as manager. However, after a run of two wins in eight Premier League matches in 2021 he was sacked. After being out of work for a year, Lampard was appointed manager of Everton but just under a year into the job, Lampard was once again relieved of his duties.

Ahead of the impending announcement regarding who will take over at Ibrox, fans will be intrigued to know what they could expect if the ex-England man takes the role.

During his time at Chelsea, Lampard revealed he would not be afraid to upset the majority of his players if he he felt it was in their best interest: “I know that a manager is going to upset 10-15 of his players every week and make decisions that people are going to be unhappy about and scrutinise.

“I think you just have to accept that as part of it, and I try not to make that the focal point. I try to see the bigger picture and think, if I can be honest and up front with the players – which is not always easy – then the players will respect you in the end, even if they are upset when they’re walking down that corridor.

“That’s how I felt as a player and I certainly respected the managers who were up front with me, even if they were giving me bad news sometimes.”

Lampard also spoke of his managerial philosophy during an interview with Goal in 2018, in which he said: “I try to be myself; I think that’s very important. Copying anyone as a manager is a mistake. You have to find your own methods or your own ways. I certainly have no fear of tapping into a bit of the managers that I have worked with over the years, but I don’t think that I am similar to any of them.

“I try to take positive points from a lot of people I worked with. In terms of how I work, you have to be reactionary in games, but I try to take things in throughout the week and get all the information.

“Be as prepared as I can be and thorough with the staff that I have got. Then make decisions having done that work which I think gives you the best opportunity to have that success.”

