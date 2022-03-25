The 25-year-old has attracted fresh transfer interest from Leeds United this week

Aston Villa hero Gabby Agbonlahor is adamant Rangers winger Ryan Kent is ‘not a top-10 Premier League player’ amid interest from various clubs in England.

The 25-year-old has rediscovered his best form since the appointment of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Light Blues manager last November.

Kent has just over 12 months remaining on his current Ibrox contract and has caught the eye with his impressive performances in the club’s Europa League campaign, with standout displays against Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade.

Ryan Kent's shot is deflected off Aleksandar Dragovic to draw Rangers level at 1-1 in the 56th minute of their Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

The former Liverpool youth failed to make his first-team breakthrough at Anfield and Agbonlahor remains unconvinced Kent could reach the level of a top-10 club in the Premier League.

His comments come just 24 hours on from Leeds United expressed fresh transfer interest in the Englishman after a January move south of the border failed to materialise.

He told Football Insider: “Ryan Kent, I do rate him as a quality player, but I look at it and what Premier League club would he go to?

“You’re looking at the bottom half of the table for Ryan Kent. He’s not a top-10 player. He’s not someone Steven Gerrard would sign with the players that Aston Villa could choose out of in the world.

“Yes, he probably wants to test himself in the Premier League but I’m not sure which club would suit him.

“Maybe Leeds, if Raphinha does go, then they can use a bit of that money and bring one in.

“I like him but the Premier League is a different kettle of fish compared to the Scottish Premiership. It will be interesting to see what happens but if he does go I think it will be one of the lower teams in the Premier League.

“It’s totally different style of football too, in terms of dominating games. Rangers will want to cash in if they can’t agree a new contract.”

Meanwhile, Rangers youngster Rory Wilson is being tracked by a host of top Premier League clubs after netting 40 goals for the club’s youth sides.

Rory Wilson celebrates his second as he makes it 2-2 during a European Under-17 Championship between Scotland and Czech Republic at the Falkirk Stadium, on March 23. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The 16-year-old striker has enjoyed a breakthrough season, impressing in the Lowland League for the Gers ‘B’ team and in the UEFA Youth League.

The Scotland under-17 international scored against England last month and notched a double in front of several scouts during the 2-2 with the Czech Republic earlier this week.

According to the Daily Star, Wilson’s scoring spree has alerted Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City but they will need to pay the Scottish champions a £300,000 development fee to secure his services.