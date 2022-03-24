Despite a change in management the Elland Road side appear to remain keen on the former Liverpool attacker and could make a bid this summer.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is the subject of fresh transfer interest from English Premier League side Leeds United according to a recent report.

The 25-year old was reportedly on the radar of the Yorkshire club in January while former Ibrox gaffer Steven Gerrard was also rumoured to be considering bringing the player with him to Aston Villa.

However, no move materialised and Kent remained in Glasgow as the deadline passed.

It appears that the move is not dead in the water though and FootballInsider have claimed a source close to Leeds understand the club are still interested in the ex-Liverpool man.

Here is everything that has been reported about the fresh interest:

New development surrounding Leeds United’s interest in Ryan Kent

allum McGregor of Celtic speaks with Ryan Kent of Rangers during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Rangers FC at on February 02, 2022

Leeds United had previously been interested in signing Ryan Kent in the January transfer window but have since changed their head coach with the hugely popular Marcelo Bielsa departing Elland Road last month.

The legendary Argentine was replaced with former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch and it appears that the club remain keen on the Rangers star despite the change in leadership.

FootballInsider claim that a “Leeds source” has told them that Kent “remains on the club’s radar despite the departure of firm admirer Marcelo Bielsa last month.”

Kent has a reported £20m release clause in his Rangers contract and the Yorkshire club could be prepared to meet that although it is likely to depend on if they secure their status as a top flight team next season.

Leeds are stuck in a relegation battle in the Premier League this season and currently sit 16th in the table and eight points above 18th placed Watford who have a game in hand.

Back-to-back wins over Norwich City and Wolves have helped them open up that gap on the bottom three but they still have work to do to ensure they do not drop down to the EFl Championship in 2022/23.

How important is Ryan Kent to Rangers?

Kent has been a key player for Rangers this season under both Steven Gerrard and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The winger’s seven assists in all competitions puts him joint second second top of that statistic chart, alongside Alfredo Morelos, with only club captain James Tavernier (13) having contributed more.

Kent has also chipped in with three goals this season across his 35 first team appearances with the most recent coming in the 2-1 Europa League defeat to Red Star Belgrade last week.

Although the 25-year old was sent off in January’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie he has only accumulated two yellow cards all season.

Kent’s most prolific goal scoring season for Rangers came in the 2020/21 title winning campaign where he netted 13 times in all competitions including ten in the Scottish Premiership.

The former England youth international was signed by Steven Gerrard from Liverpool in 2019 for a fee of £6.5m after a successful loan spell from the Reds in 2018/19.