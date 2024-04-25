Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker has put a Rangers practical joke in his football pranks hall of fame.

The England icon and Match of the Day presenter was asked - alongside a panel of Micah Richards and Alan Shearer - what the best football prank was. Lineker played with Paul Gascoigne at Tottenham, with the former Spurs man a Rangers hero after time spent in Glasgow during the golden 90s era.

Affectionally know as ‘Gazza’, the former midfielder is known for big personality and a fish-themed practical joke pulled on Ally McCoist has left Lineker in stiches. He told the Rest is Football: “Practical jokes, I’ve seen a few, Gazza mostly. He’d get up to all sorts of terrible things. I think the best practical joke of Gazza’s is not one he did at Spurs but at Rangers with Ally McCoist.

“I have heard Ally tell this story many times, because Gazza was a keen fisherman. I think Ally McCoist had done something to Gazza, I can’t remember. Gazza had been fishing and had a successful day. He decided to put a fish in Ally McCoist’s car.

“The clever nature and why I think it is the best practical joke is that he put one fish where he thought Ally would eventually find it, but he put another fish somewhere else.