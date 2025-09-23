Both clubs have endured disappointing starts in their respective domestic leagues this season

Ex-Rangers hero Thomas Buffel is adamant Genk possess more quality than Russell Martin’s side heading into their Europa League opener on Thursday night.

Both clubs have endured underwhelming starts in their domestic leagues, with the Belgians currently sitting third from the bottom in the Jupiler Pro League.

Buffel - a fan favourite at both teams - famously scored a memorable Old Firm goal against Celtic 20 years ago to help them lift the title and League Cup. He also made over 300 appearances for Genk, winning a league and cup double before going on to manage their reserve side until earlier this year.

And the 44-year-old reckons Genk have the upper hand as they prepare for the trip to Glasgow, with Buffel left fearing the worst for the Light Blues after their embarrassing 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League qualifiers.

“Rangers are in a period of transition,” he acknowledged. “They've had to let a lot of players go in just one year. Club Brugge were able to hurt them at the back and with speed. There's definitely potential there for Genk.

“Nico Raskin is one of Rangers' key players. A good footballer, don't get me wrong, but he's more of a No.6 or No.8 and if you want to do well in Europe, you need more quality up front and in other positions. That's where things are currently stagnating.

“Genk has more individual talent. They can make the difference with a move or a burst of acceleration. Based on that, I would say Genk definitely has a chance of winning.”

Ibrox visit could be ‘hell’ for struggling Belgians

Despite talking up their chances of earning a positive result in Govan, Buffel has issued a warning to Genk that playing at Ibrox could be a difficult environment for them.

He added: “Rangers are still finding their feet right now, but it doesn't take much to set the stadium on fire. A hard tackle or a moment where the whole team goes on the attack can be enough to unleash hell for 90 minutes.

“Ibrox still gives me goosebumps. Some parts of the stadium haven't changed since it was built. At Rangers, you always get that wow feeling.”

Genk warned to avoid 'disrespectful' mistake

Belgium icon Wesley Sonck has hit back at calls for Genk manager Thorsten Fink to be sacked in the wake of their late 2-1 defeat to league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise at the weekend.

The German takes his struggling side to Ibrox this week, and like Gers boss Martin has seen supporters turn against him following their dismal start to the campaign.

Fink led Genk to a third-placed finish last term and club hero Sonck is backing his old team to stick by him.

Responding to a question about Fink's future, he said: “I'll answer that right away. No, no shock, no managerial change. It drives me crazy as a manager to go undefeated after 2-3 matchdays.

“I find that disrespectful to those people. There's a lot going on until August; if you're in a negative slump, it takes a while to get out of it. But I doubt it will be better with a different manager.”