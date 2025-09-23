The 18-year-old attacker is still finding his feet in Glasgow after a slow start to his season-long loan move

Michael Stewart has called out Rangers for placing too much faith in Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore to produce the goods in the final third.

The outspoken BBC pundit has slammed recruitment chiefs at Ibrox for billing the 18-year-old as a ‘world beater’ after bringing him north of the border on a season-long loan deal over the summer, with no obligation or option to buy.

Moore enjoyed a breakthrough year in North London last term, where he made 19 first-team appearances under former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and picked up a Europa League winners' medal in the process

However, the winger has struggled to make much of an impact for the Light Blues so far, with head coach Russell Martin already facing calls to be sacked after failing to win in any of his first five Premiership matches.

Rangers have placed too many demands on Mikey Moore

Moore played 76 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 Premiers Sports Cup quarter-final win over Hibs that bought Martin some more time in the dugout but Stewart reckons they have placed demands on the teenager that are simply too much for him to contend with at this stage of his fledgling career.

Speaking on the Premier Sports Scottish Football Social Club, he said: “This strikes me that the people who are making these decisions behind the scenes at the club don't really recognise how difficult it would be for a youngster to come from England and have so much pressure (to perform).

“They made him out to be a world beater who was coming into a misfiring team to spearhead it. The guy is a youngster. I don't really understand the strategy of spending mega bucks on loan fees to bring in really young, inexperienced guys for you then to develop other club's talent.

“You would get greater value and productivity out of signing Vaclav Cerny who was a solid, already made starter who would have had an impact on the team.

“To be fair, over on the left I think (Djeidi) Gassama is looking like a good addition. But Mikey Moore doesn't comfortable on the right. They are loaded with right footers who want to play on the left but don't have many options on the right.

“You are then asking this kid to play on the other side, which he is not totally comfortable with in a team that has not really found it's feet yet. He is still trying to learn the game and I think it's a lot to put on the youngster's shoulders.”

Pundit fears Mikey Moore is trapped in ‘toxic’ Ibrox environment

Amid the unrest, it’s safe to say the environment Moore is currently operating in is far from ideal for a player eager to impress and looking to build on his burgeoning reputation.

And former Celtic striker Chris Sutton fears the Spurs talent might not get a proper chance to express himself because he is now trapped in a “toxic” situation

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live’s Monday Night Club last week, Sutton commented: “It’s a really difficult place to play. Rangers have recruited a fair few young players, and the environment to play in is toxic.

“Another player whose gone to Rangers from down south, who I was really excited about, to see how he’d do, Mikey Moore, the young Tottenham Hotspur talent. I think from the cameos we’ve seen of him, you’re thinking ‘blimey’.

“I really feel sorry for the young players because they are carrying such a burden on their shoulders, and these are young players; it’s affecting their careers. It will be interesting to see whether they can come back from that.”