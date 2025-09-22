Here’s everything you need to know about Rangers’ fixture against the Belgian giants

After a much-needed win for Russell Martin against Hibs, Rangers look to carry some of their League Cup momentum onto the European stage, as they prepare to face Genk.

Rangers rode their luck against the Hibees after an early Hibs goal by Martin Boyle was chopped off by VAR for a handball in the build-up. After that, it was a relatively comfortable afternoon for Martin’s men as first half goals from Nico Raskin and Bojan Miovski were enough to see the Gers through. Protests were aplenty at Ibrox on Saturday, with many fans holding up banners indicating they wan’t the Rangers boss to be sacked.

The last time Rangers faced a Belgian side, they lost 9-1 to Club Brugge on aggregate in their Champions League decider. However, the Royal Blues will go into this one as favourites as Genk currently sit 14th in the Pro League. De Smurfen lost 2-1 against Union Saint Gilloise in the last minute on Sunday afternoon.

In a match which could lead to more toxicity in Govan, or give the manager a little more respite, here’s everything you need to know about Rangers vs Genk:

When and where will Rangers vs Genk take place?

The match will take place at Ibrox on Thursday, 25th September. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00 (BST).

Will Rangers vs Genk be shown live on television?

Yes, TNT Sports have the broadcasting rights to this, coverage will begin at 19:30 on TNT Sports 2. TNT subscribers will also be able live stream the match on Discovery+. For those without TNT Sports, you can view subscription packages here. The match will also be available to stream via Rangers TV.

What is the team news ahead of Rangers vs Genk?

Nico Raskin looks to be back in the fold after his heroics on Saturday. The Belgian International was Man of the Match against Hibs after being omitted from the squad in the previous two games due to an ongoing issue with the manager. Bojan Miovski will be looking to start again after he finally got off the mark on Saturday.

Dujon Sterling remains out with an achilles tendon injury, while Max Aarons is suspended after his sending off in Brugge. Russell Martin will provide a full fitness update during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

There will be a familiar face for Rangers’ Thursday night opponents as former Celtic man, Oh Hyeon-gyu plays up front for Genk. The South Korean striker was set for a shock £24m transfer to Stuttgart in the summer, however it never materialised.

What is the head to head record like between Rangers and Genk?

Non-existent, despite both clubs being serial European Football qualifiers, Thursday night will be the first ever competitive game between Rangers and Genk. However, there are some parallels to be drawn between the two sides. Former Rangers gaffers, Philippe Clement and Alex McLeish have both had spells with the Belgian outfit, while former Ibrox midfielder, Thomas Buffel played there for nearly a decade.