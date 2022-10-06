The current third-choice stopper has committed his future to the Ibrox club until 2025.

Rangers have announced third-choice goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has signed a new three-year contract at the club.

The 24-year-old stopper made his first-team debut last season, producing a number of impressive saves in the Light Blues 1-0 Old Firm victory at Ibrox in August 2021.

A product of the club’s academy, McCrorie has enjoyed productive loan spells at Berwick Rangers, Greenock Morton, Queen of the South and Livingston in recent years.

Rangers back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has been called into the Scotland squad. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Scotland international has been called up to Steve Clarke’s senior squad on several occasions and was involved with the national team during the recent international break but didn’t make an appearance.

He has now committed his long-term future to the club until 2025 and will continue to learn under the experience of Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin in the Gers goalkeeping department.

Manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst told the club’s official website: “I am delighted Robby has agreed to sign a new deal with us. He is continuing to develop as a goalkeeper and has learned so much from both Allan and Jon.

“His recent Scotland call-up is testament to his quality, and his professionalism and attitude are a real credit to Robby and a real asset for the club.”

Goalkeeping Coach, Colin Stewart, added: “I’m delighted for Robby and he thoroughly deserves his new deal as he continues to show a brilliant attitude to his work, and he challenges both Allan and Jon every day in training.

“This new deal and his recent Scotland call-up show just how highly-rated he is at club and international level, and we look forward to working further with Robby in these next few years.”

McCrorie is viewed by many supporters as the club’s future No.1 at Ibrox, with fans urging Van Bronckhorst to give him more game time this season or risk letting his development stagnate.

Here’s what some fans have had to say on Twitter:

@barrie_petrie - “Brilliant news. This lad has the talent to be Rangers number 1 for as long as he wants.”

Robby McCrorie was called up by Steve Clarke to the full Scotland squad earlier this month. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

@g_mitch24 - “Hopefully his loyalty is rewarded with some game time in the cup competitions.”

@LM_0621 - “Must have been promised number 1 spot next season, can’t imagine he would’ve stayed otherwise.”

@bennybeggs - “24 coming on 25 and desperately needing game time, has to be given cup games and given the chance if McGregor ‘s form dips or we’ll potentially be going into next season worse off than this season given we thought McLaughlin was our No1.”

@cameronw_ - “Surprised he is willing to sacrifice at least another year without a sniff. Should have been featuring in a lot more games after stepping in last season in Europe and against Celtic.”

@yunggloominati - “If we’re extending his deal he needs to be playing. Can we maybe try the same approach with some of the first team who have less than a year on their deals too?”

@SemajBmal - “Didn’t expect this, but chuffed for Robby. Hopefully we see him feature this season with a view to taking over next season!”

@marshydyl21 - “Hopefully he is given the chance! He’s stayed loyal to the club, would love to see him play more.”