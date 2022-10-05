The veteran stopper kept the scoreline respectable and showed how much he still has to offer at the age of 40.

There can be no doubting who is the Rangers No.1 from here on out this season after Allan McGregor’s oustanding performance between the sticks against Liverpool.

The Ibrox side continue to toil in the Champions League after comfortably losing out 2-0 against Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield last night.

But had it not been for the 40-year-old, the end scoreline would’ve made for grim viewing from a Gers perspective.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool with Allan McGregor of Rangers at the end UEFA Champions League group A match

The Light Blues failed to seriously test a wounded Liverpool side who are currently experiencing their worst start to a Premier League campaign in nine years.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s has pointed to the disparity in finances on the elite stage but the Dutchman’s laboured tactics have led sections of the Rangers support to voice their displeasure at recent performances in Europe.

He will have McGregor to thank for protecting his side from another mauling, with the veteran stopper thwarting Reds striker Darin Nunez on three separate occasion in the first half.

A world class fingertip save to deny Mohamed Salah was followed by an equally as good stop to push Diogo Jota’s goal-bound effort over the crossbar after the break.

Undoubtedly, McGregor’s stellar display was the one glaring positive for Van Bronckhorst to take from the game and will have extinguished any further debate over who deserves to keep the gloves.

With Jon McLaughlin currently sidelined through injury, he will now face a mammoth task to try and reclaim the jersey from the former Scotland international.

Pundit views

Kenny Miller believes McGregor proved why so many fans had issued calls for him to be reinstated as the club’s number one.

Speaking on BT Sport, he said: “The way Rangers set up was all about containment and staying in the game for as long as possible. They have effectively lost to two set plays, a free kick and a penalty.

“Liverpool had plenty of chances and had it not been for Allan McGregor, it could have been a lot more. The save from Salah cutting inside was the best of the lot, with that wonderful left foot he has, to get a fingertip to that was a great save.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is thwarted by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor

“I think we saw six or seven really incredible saves from him over the course of the game. It was a good night for Allan, and that is why there have been so many calls for him to get his number one slot back.”

Ally McCoist criticised the initial decision to drop McGregor at the start of the season and praised the keeper’s actions in the game.

He said: He’s been terrific. I was talking to the boys before the game. He lost his place for some bizarre reason because in my opinion he’s always been the best goalkeeper at the football club.

“You can see he’s got a vast experience. He comes out and narrows the angle and gets a little bit of luck there, but I don’t think anyone would begrudge him because he’s certainly earned it.

“They’ve been good saves, as you say three or four of them have been excellent saves and he has kept Rangers probably single-handedly in the game.”

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots under pressure from James Tavernier of Rangers

Ex-Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana believes the scoreline could have been embarrasing for Rangers without McGregor’s stunning contribution.

He told BBC Radio 5Live: “It was extremely comfortable for Liverpool and I was a bit disappointed with how Rangers approached the game, especially after their good result at the weekend.

“I thought they’d play with a bit more aggression and on the front foot, but it was total domination from Liverpool. It can be intimidating, but maybe it was a perfect game for Liverpool after a few didn’t go their way.