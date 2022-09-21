The Scottish Premiership is on hiatus for the first international break of the season as the national side prepare for matches with Ukraine and Republic of Ireland.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has said it’s not for hom to “tell Rangers how to conduct their business” when questioned on goalkeeper Robby McCrorie’s lack of game time at the Ibrox club.

The 24-year old came through the club’s youth academy and has previously had several loan spells away from the club including in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons with Premiership rivals Livingston.

He was called up to the Scotland sqaud for their UEFA Nations League fixtures over the current international break despite making just two appearances last season and none so far in this campaign.

Here is what Steve Clarke said when asked if he would like to see McCrorie leave Ibrox in order to secure regular playing time:

“It would help Robby if he was playing more regular football” - Scotland boss

Steve Clarke was speaking ahead of Scotland’s UEFA Nations League match with Ukraine which is set to take place on Wednesday night at Hampden Park.

Per The Scotsman, he was addressing the current goalkeeping situation in his squad with Hearts stopper Craig Gordon, Motherwell number one Liam Kelly and Rangers’ McCrorie his current options.

McCrorie was called up to replace Ibrox teammate Jon McLaughlin, who pulled out through injury, while Zander Clark is now second choice at Hearts behind the 40-year old Gordon and David Marshall has retired from international football.

First addressing the shallow pool of options between the sticks, Clarke said: ““It is an area that would give you some concern moving forward.

“It is something that we are aware of and we are looking at.

“You are not always going to get three diamonds like McGregor, Marshall and Gordon at the same time. Hopefully we can find someone.

“Listen, let’s not pre-judge, Liam (Kelly) hasn’t had any games for Scotland. Zander (Clark) hasn’t had any games.

“Young Robby (McCrorie) hasn’t had any games. Let’s not pre-judge the situation. It is something of which you have to be mindful.”

Clarke was then asked if he would advise McCrorie to leave Rangers in search of first team football but insited it wasn’t his place to interfere in the Ibrox club’s decisions.

“Then I am getting involved in club business,” he said.

“I wouldn’t expect a club manager to get involved in my business.

“I certainly wouldn’t do that. It would help Robby if he was playing more regular football. More regular doesn’t mean to say playing every week.

“Obviously, Robby is 24 now. I am not sure what his contract situation is now to be honest. I would imagine that he is thinking at 24 that he needs to play matches.